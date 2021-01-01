NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Bad Habits' secures 10th week at singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran sails into a tenth week at Number 1 with Bad Habits, while Kanye West scores three new entries with tracks from his Number 1 album Donda.



With over 8.8 million streams in the UK this week and leading on digital downloads, Bad Habits finishes 16,000 chart sales ahead of Number 2, Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber.



Bad Habits is now the longest-reigning Number 1 single in the UK since Dance Monkey by Tones & I, which spent 11 consecutive weeks at Number 1 between October-December 2019.



The track now matches the Number 1 reigns of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Rihanna’s Umbrella ft. Jay Z, and 1953 hit Cara Mia by David Whitfield. Only nine songs in history have ever spent more weeks at Number 1 in the UK, including Sheeran’s own Shape Of You.



Meanwhile, Industry Baby by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow climbs two to a new peak at Number 5, landing just ahead of Joel Corry & Jax Jones’ Out Out ft. Charli XCX & Saweetie which rises four to Number 6.



Kanye West scores his 21st Top 10 single with Hurricane (7), following the release of his new album Donda. Kanye earns two more places in this week’s Top 40 with Jail (11) and Off The Grid (15) bringing his total number of UK Top 40 singles to 47.



Anne-Marie & Little Mix climb four into the Top 10 with Kiss My (Uh Oh) (10) following a new ‘Girl Power’ remix featuring Becky Hill, Raye and Stefflon Don. It’s now Anne-Marie’s 6th Top 10 single and Little Mix’s 19th.



Further down, TikTok favourite Heat Waves by Glass Animals rebounds into a new peak of Number 18, Elton John & Dua Lipa collaboration Cold Heart flies 12 to Number 23, and Butter by BTS returns to the chart at 32 following a new remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.



Becky Hill scores her 13th Top 40 single with Topic collaboration My Heart Goes (La Di Da) at Number 36, from her debut album Only Honest On The Weekend.



Finally, David Guetta, Mistajam and John Newman’s If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) – a rework of the Whitney Houston classic - climbs three to Number 40 after a seven-week climb. The track marks David Guetta’s 42nd Top 40 single – his fourth in 2021 alone - James Newman’s eighth, and Mistajam’s first.