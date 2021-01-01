Beyonce becomes Oscars eligible with new King Richard song

Beyonce has a new song in the upcoming film, King Richard.



The 39-year-old penned the original song for the biopic, which follows the path to stardom for tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The film had its first public screening at the Telluride Film Festival this week, giving the audience an exclusive listen to the new track, Be Alive, at the end of the movie.



The song would make the Love on Top hitmaker eligible for the Best Original Song category at next year’s Oscars. The picture, which stars Will Smith and shows how Venus and Serena's father coached the sisters to the top of their game, has been generating awards buzz and could land the legendary vocalist her first Oscar nomination.



Be Alive is sung by the pop icon and co-written by DIXSON, who also produced the song. The release will be her first of 2021, more than a year after premiering her Disney+ visual album Black Is King.



Beyonce revealed to Harper's Bazaar magazine last month that she's "been in the studio for a year and a half" and new music is on the way.



King Richard will be released on HBO Max in the U.S. and in theatres on 19 November.