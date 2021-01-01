Cardi B's mansion flooded in Hurricane Ida aftermath

Cardi B's Atlanta home has been damaged by Hurricane Ida.

The WAP hitmaker recorded a video to document her experience with the storm on her Instagram Stories, showing water getting into her $5.5 million (£3.9 million) mansion.

"Storm is no joke," the 28-year-old wrote over footage of her wood floors covered in water.

In the video, she can be heard yelling, "This is so f**king wack!" as she moves towards a flooded bathroom and says, "Oh, my God, it's starting to sink."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker and her husband, Offset, purchased the home in December 2019. Cardi is currently pregnant with their second child.

Hurricane Ida has ravaged much of the eastern U.S. this week, first hitting Louisiana before moving to the northeast, including New York and Connecticut.

Other stars have documented their experience with the hurricane, like actress Busy Philipps, who showed clips of her and her husband Marc Silverstein sweeping away murky water on Instagram.

"If *FOR ONE SECOND* you *EVER* thought I was the type of person who would just GIVE UP when the flood started rising and the people who are supposed to come help are distracted by a myriad of other calamities SO THEY CAN'T SHOW UP, then I'm here to tell you- you're VERY wrong," Philipps wrote under a photo of her in muddy clothes.