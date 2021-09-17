Lil Nas X 'pregnant' with upcoming album

Lil Nas X has revealed he is expecting - his new album, Montero.

The Old Town Road hitmaker, 22, has teamed up with People magazine for a fake pregnancy announcement photoshoot.

"SURPRISE! I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021," the Industry Baby hitmaker captioned the photos when he shared them on Instagram.

In the snaps, he can be seen cradling a baby bump, wearing a crown of white flowers and holding a bouquet beside a swimming pool. The last photo features a fake baby scan.

He also posted a TikTok video showing him stroking his fake baby bump.

In an interview with People, he said the idea for the hilarious shoot came from Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song, Dolla Sign Slime.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist. He was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant. So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing," he explained.

The rapper also discussed another pregnancy-related promo, where he mocked Drake's new pregnant woman emoji-filled art.

"I was like, 'There's no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen," he added. "I guess I am the father as well as the mother... But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too... or maybe uncles."

After battling some Twitter users criticising the mother-to-be inspired shoot, he logged off after writing, "let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby."