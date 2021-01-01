Ed Sheeran calls Elton John for fashion advice

Ed Sheeran calls Elton John whenever he needs fashion advice.

The Shape of You hitmaker stepped out in a rainbow Versace blazer with rhinestones to the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night, where he was presented with the Solo Artist of the Year prize.

While Ed typically opts for casual outfits, he revealed in a chat with The Sun at the event that music icon Elton convinced him to suit up for the big night.

"Before I came tonight I FaceTimed Elton to show him the results. He's been slagging off my boring wardrobe for years," he laughed. "I'm not really a fashion guy but I've had to start to show an interest - he loves it. Elton approved - it's very him."

Ed went on to insist that he implicitly trusts Elton when it comes to style, and is grateful to the music icon for putting him in touch with the stylists at Italian fashion house Versace.

"It's weird, I've always hated suits and they make me feel uncomfortable - and yet something like this makes me feel all right because it's so out-there. Elton hooked me up with Donatella Versace and I thought, 'Let's go for it! It's a big night and it's great to be back out, so why not?'" the singer continued. "I actually feel pretty good in it and it's a while since there were big events on, so here I am. I'd feel less comfortable in an ordinary suit. It's easier being in this."