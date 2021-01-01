Ellie Goulding kept pregnancy secret so she could enjoy 'nice, private time'

Ellie Goulding kept her pregnancy a secret so she could make the most of the "nice, private time".

The Starry Eyed hitmaker and her husband Caspar Jopling announced in February that they were expecting their first child, with Ellie giving birth to a son named Arthur in April.

When asked why she decided to keep the happy news to herself until she was around 30 weeks pregnant, during an appearance on U.K. morning show Lorraine on Thursday, Ellie explained that she wanted to steer clear of the public eye for as long as possible.

"For every new mum it's daunting and I realised I had an opportunity to just be by myself and get to know all these new feelings and hormones and all that stuff," she shared. "And I just did it by myself and just took it day by day, and it was just a chance for me to understand what was going on with my body, my mind. It was a nice, private time."

Elsewhere in the chat, Ellie promoted her new book, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger., in which she shares her favourite recipes, workouts, and training principles.

But the project isn't just about health and wellness, as in it, the star also reflects on her journey to motherhood.

"I'm learning something every hour of the day at the moment with Arthur, navigating it," the 34-year-old added. "I talk about it in the book because it just came and changed everything and you have to adapt. I talk about it and am really open and honest and it comes with its challenges, it's a very day by day thing."