ABBA reuniting for brand-new album and virtual concert

Legendary band ABBA has delighted fans by releasing their first studio album in 40 years.

The Swedish pop group, comprised of Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, announced on Thursday that they will be dropping Vogage, their ninth album on 5 November. The record will be the band's first album of new material since the release of The Visitors in 1981.

"At first it was just two songs, and then we said, 'Well, maybe we should do a few others,'" said Andersson during a press conference, before Ulvaeus referred to the inspiration behind the first track on the 10-song album, I Still Have Faith in You. "When Benny played the melody, I just knew it had to be about us. It's about realising that it's inconceivable to be where we are. No imagination could dream up that, to release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other's company, and have a total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Don't Shut Me Down is the second lead single on the album.

In addition, the group announced the ABBA Voyage digital avatar concert alongside a 10-piece band, that will be held at a custom-built arena within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 27 May 2022.

"Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn got on stage in front of 160 cameras and almost as many VFX geniuses, and they performed every song in this show, to perfection, over five weeks," added producer Ludvig Andersson.