Elle King welcomes first child

Elle King is a new mum.

Back in March, the Ex's & Oh's hitmaker announced that she and fiancé Dan Tooker were expecting their first child.

While Elle has not yet confirmed the birth of her baby on social media, her father, comedian Rob Schneider, broke the news on Wednesday in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"The world just got 8.1 pounds better!! Congratulations Elle and Dan!!" he wrote alongside a graphic of a blue balloon and a baby sitting in a pram, before signing off: "Love, Grandpa Robbie."

Earlier this year, Elle revealed in an Instagram post that she was pregnant with her "miracle baby" after suffering "two very big losses".

"What women go through on this journey makes us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!" the 32-year-old shared.

Elle and tattoo artist Dan started dating in October 2018. The singer-songwriter was previously married to Andrew Ferguson.