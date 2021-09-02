ABBA are back! Group announce first album in 40 years - plus new concert experience

ABBA will release their first album in 40 years on November 5.

The legendary Swedish pop group last put out an album in 1981 when they released ‘The Visitors’, but it has now been confirmed they will officially make a comeback later this year with a brand-new record titled ‘Voyage’.

ABBA – comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have also announced plans for a revolutionary comeback concert which will see the band performing digitally with a live 10-piece band.

The ‘Thank You For The Music’ hitmakers have teamed up with an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic - the company founded by George Lucas – to create digital versions of themselves for the concert, using months of motion-capture and performance techniques.

ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ concert experience will open on May 27 2022 at the ABBA Arena, which is a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The concert will feature ABBA’s two new tracks, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', as well as songs from their upcoming album.

Producers Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson said in a statement: "The magic of ABBA and the herculean efforts of this whole magnificent team reaches a long-awaited milestone today. To be able to finally share this endeavour with the world is a proud moment for us and we can't wait to welcome you to our arena in East London, a place where we are so happy to be."

While Baillie Walsh, the director of the concert, added: "I watched ABBA win the Eurovision song contest in 1974, and never did I imagine that 47 years later I would be with them on this extraordinary voyage. Life is weird and wonderful sometimes."

Pre-registration for tickets opens at 6pm on Thursday (02.09.21) on abbavoyage.com.

For fans who pre-order the ‘Voyage’ album, tickets will be available from Sunday (05.09.21), while those who pre-register their interest for tickets will be able to purchase one from Monday (06.09.21) before they go on general sale from Tuesday (07.09.21).