Marilyn Manson pleads not guilty in assault case

Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to assault charges relating to an alleged concert incident in 2019.



The rocker, real name Brian Warner, is accused of approaching a videographer named Susan Fountain and allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on her during his concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire in August 2019.



Manson surrendered himself to the Los Angeles police in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in July, and was due to attend an arraignment hearing on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault on Thursday.



However, his attorney filed the not guilty plea and a wavier of arraignment in Laconia District Court on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. A case status hearing will take place on 27 December.



In her complaint, Fountain claims Manson came close to her camera and spit a "big lougee" at her, striking both her hands with saliva. He later allegedly blew his nose at her and his snot caught her hands and arms.



The assault case comes amid a difficult few months for the rocker. Manson was dropped by his record label, agency and management earlier this year after several women, including his exes Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, accused him of abuse, allegations he has denied.



Manson hit headlines last week when he appeared at Kanye West's listening party for his new album Donda in Chicago. He and fellow disgraced musician DaBaby feature on West's track Jail, Pt. 2.