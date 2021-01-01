NEWS Olivia Rodrigo and Måneskin the Official Songs of the Summer 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The UK has been rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo this summer, as her Number 1 smash Good 4 U claims the Official Song of Summer 2021, OfficialCharts.com reveals today.



Based on new Official Charts Company streaming and sales data from over 9,000 UK outlets, the emo-pop-rock track logged 834,000 chart sales over the summer period, tracking from the first week of June to the last week of August.



Olivia narrowly beats another huge summer Number 1 - Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits – which has logged 812,000 chart sales since its July release.



Good 4 U became Olivia’s second leader on the Official Singles Chart, hitting the top spot in the first week of June and notching up a total of five weeks at the summit. Its reign at Number 1 was the longest for a rock-influenced song in 18 years, since Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life.



Four more tracks from the US star’s chart-topping debut album Sour – a collection about adolescence, failed romance and heartache released that topped the Official Albums Chart in June - dominate the summer Top 40: Traitor (13), Déjà vu (18), Drivers License (27), and Favourite Crime (32).



Also sound-tracking the UK’s sunny(-ish) months was Save Your Tears by The Weeknd, which finishes in third after peaking at Number 2 in June thanks in part to a remix featuring Ariana Grande. Top 3 hits Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix (4), and Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA (5) round out the Top 5.



As well as Olivia, pop-punk-rock continued to dominate in summer 2021 thanks to Italian band Måneskin. After winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, the band went on to land two sizeable summer smashes. I Wanna Be Your Slave (6) and their rendition of Beggin’ (12) both enjoyed Top 10 success across July and August.



As always, this summer saw plenty of club-friendly bangers flourish on the Official Chart, with a quarter of the summer Top 40 made up of dance-pop. Big hits include Jonasu’s Black Magic (10), Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta’s Bed (15), Becky Hill and Guetta’s Remember (16), Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa and Hypeman’s Friday (25), and Majestic and Boney M’s Rasputin (37).



Elsewhere, this summer saw several rap artists score big on the Official Chart, including Lil Nas X with his chart-topping Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (7), and Tion Wayne & Russ Millions’ Body (8), the UK’s first Number 1 drill single. Other popular tracks were Dave and Stormzy's huge collaboration Clash (20), and Oliver Twist (23), the breakout hit from Brighton rapper ArrDee.



Official Songs of the Summer 2021 – Top 10



1

GOOD 4 U

OLIVIA RODRIGO

2

BAD HABITS

ED SHEERAN

3

SAVE YOUR TEARS

WEEKND

4

HEARTBREAK ANTHEM

GALANTIS/GUETTA/LITTLE MIX

5

KISS ME MORE

DOJA CAT FT SZA

6

I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

MANESKIN

7

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)

LIL NAS X

8

BODY

TION WAYNE & RUSS MILLIONS

9

STAY

KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER

10

BLACK MAGIC

JONASU