Justin Bieber returning to MTV VMAs after six years

Justin Bieber will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2015.



The 27-year-old joins a star-studded performer line-up for the awards show, including Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, and Kacey Musgraves.



Bieber goes into the event as the most nominated artist, with seven nods on the shortlist. The Love Yourself hitmaker's nominations include Video of the Year, for his star turn in Drake and DJ Khaled's song Popstar, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Pop Song for Peaches, as well as Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.



The pop star will compete for Artist of the Year against superstars Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and the host, Doja Cat. Lady Gaga won last year's honour after releasing her sixth studio album, Chromatica.



Bieber won his first VMA in 2010 for his smash hit, Baby, which landed him the honour of Best New Artist.



This year's show will also honour legendary rock group, the Foo Fighters, who will receive the inaugural Global Icon Award. They will perform at the event for the first time since 2007.



The 2021 MTV VMAs will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 12 September.