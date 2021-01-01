Elton John recruits music superstars for 'lockdown' album

Elton John has recruited a variety of music superstars for his latest album.



The Rocketman hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of The Lockdown Sessions, and revealed that the record includes collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and Glen Campbell.



"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up and I've ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory," he wrote in the caption. "And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."



The Lockdown Sessions is now available for pre-order and will be officially released on 22 October.



"I can't wait for you all to hear the album," Elton added.