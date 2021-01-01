Benji Madden praises wife Cameron Diaz on 49th birthday

Benji Madden has shown some birthday love to his wife, Cameron Diaz.



The 42-year-old shared a close-up of a painting on his Instagram on Monday, penning a sweet message for his partner of seven years.



"Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you," he wrote to Diaz as she turned 49. "What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you."



Diaz and Madden began dating in 2014 and married shortly after. The public display of affection is rare for the notoriously private couple, who mostly keep their family life away from the public.



Other members of the Madden clan came out for the Bad Teacher star's celebration. The musician's twin brother, Joel Madden, whose wife Nicole Richie introduced the couple, wrote, "the best @camerondiaz" in the comments.



Last year, Diaz opened up about how being home for the last year has allowed Madden to get closer to their daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.



"The best part of (quarantine) and having to stay within our little bubble within this Covid situation is that her dad gets to be home," she explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "He works from home, so he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. We're just having a lot of gratitude for that."