RAYE announces UK and Ireland tour dates

RAYE is set embark on a tour across the UK and Ireland in November.

The 23-year-old singer has announced details of her 'The Euphoric Sad Show' tour, revealing she'll be performing in multiple cities across the UK, including Brighton, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.

The upcoming tour will begin in Belfast on November 6 and will finish in Leeds on November 16.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Wednesday (01.09.21) and the tour will begin 12 months after she released her mini-album 'Euphoric Sad Songs'.

The nine-track project explained the nine stages of grief when a relationship ends, and over the last year, RAYE has emerged as one of the music industry's rising stars.

RAYE admitted to being left heart-broken in 2019 when she split from her boyfriend - but she subsequently explained that she used the emotion of their break-up to inspire her mini-album.

She said: "Last year, when I was on tour with Khalid, I had a breakdown.

"I was posting myself crying on my Instagram Stories because I was so heartbroken.

"So that’s basically what the project is, throughout s***** heartbreak."

RAYE also likened her tune 'Love Of Your Life' to a "husband application".

Speaking about the song, she previously said: "It’s kind of like a husband application.

"I’m sick and tired of being single and dealing with this trash so it was like, ‘Look, I’m like this, but I’m a Scorpio woman, I’m intense and full-on.'

"It’s about looking for someone who’s like, ‘OK, I’m down for that, let’s give it a go’."