Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk team up for hilarious skateboarding video

Lil Nas X has teamed up with Tony Hawk to showcase his skateboarding "skills".

In a humorous video posted to social media on Monday, the rapper and skateboarding legend appear in matching outfits at a skate park, where Nas claims he's going to show viewers his talent.

The 22-year-old sets up at the top of a half-pipe, seemingly ready to take the plunge into the bowl, before the camera cuts to Hawk performing stunts in his place.

When the camera cuts back to the Call Me By Your Name hitmaker, he's standing in the same place, taking credit for the 53-year-old's tricks.

Fans joked about the collaboration on Twitter, with one writing, "Damn he almost look like Tony Hawk (sic)," and another quipping, "Never knew Lil Nas X was so good at skating."

In the footage, the two are both sporting their respective human blood-infused products.

Last week, the rapper called out a double standard when there was "no public outrage" for Hawk's new line of skate decks, called Blood Hawks, which supposedly have paint infused with the star's blood. Nas and the art collective MSCHF settled a lawsuit with Nike earlier this year after releasing pairs of altered Air Max 97s that allegedly contained human blood in the soles. The singer sported his pair, which sold out in minutes, as he gripped the board.

"Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?" he tweeted. "And maybe u were mad for some other reason (sic)?"