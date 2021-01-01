JAY-Z gushes over 'inspiring' wife Beyoncé

JAY-Z has praised his "inspiring" wife Beyoncé in a rare interview.



The hip-hop mogul and music superstar tied the knot back in 2008, and have since welcomed three children - nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.



But while Jay and Beyoncé tend to stay tight-lipped about their relationship, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the reopening of his 40/40 Club in New York City on Saturday, the star gushed over the Formation hitmaker.



"She's super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," he commented when questioned on why he likes collaborating with Beyoncé. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."



Most recently, Jay and Beyoncé worked together on their debut ABOUT LOVE campaign for Tiffany & Co., in which they promote jewellery ranges for the luxury brand.



In the imagery, the singer models the famed Tiffany Diamond, a yellow gemstone that weighs 128.54 carats, while her husband wears Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.