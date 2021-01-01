Kanye West claims Donda album was released without his permission

Kanye West has accused Universal bosses of releasing his tenth studio album, Donda, without his permission.

The record, named after his late mother, was unveiled on streaming platforms on Sunday several weeks after the initial release date and following three listening parties in Chicago and Atlanta.

However, West took to Instagram over the weekend to accuse record executives of releasing it prematurely and omitting a song.

"UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM," he wrote.

The song, Jail Pt. 2, features two controversial collaborators - DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. DaBaby received widespread backlash after making homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in July. While Manson was accused of sexually abusing 15 different women earlier this year, including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco - allegations he has denied.

When the album was released on streaming services, the song was initially omitted but later added to the track list.

According to People, a source close to the matter said the collaborations were deliberate.

"He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people talking," the insider shared.

Other collaborations on the album include The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and a posthumous inclusion of rapper Pop Smoke.