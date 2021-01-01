Taylor Swift 'blown away' by Halsey's new album

Taylor Swift has praised Halsey's brand-new album.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter over the weekend to congratulate the star on the release of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power late last week.

"I'm blown away by @halsey's artistry and commitment to taking risks," wrote Taylor. "Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can't have love, I want power is out now - please stream and buy the album!!"

In response to Taylor's sweet message, Halsey responded: "Thank you T, means so so much."

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power marks Halsey's fourth studio record, with a number of the songs inspired by the "joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth".

The Without Me hitmaker worked on the album in the lead-up to the birth of her first child, son Ender, in July, and in a recent Instagram post, revealed that the project was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of rock band Nine Inch Nails.

"As it would have it fate, or hard work, or something lead (sic) me to Trent and Atticus. They saw a festering crack in my armor and forced it open from miles away. This is the album I have always wanted to make, but never believed I was cool enough. There are not enough words to thank them for taking a chance on me and lending me their genius talent. I hope you love our very unlikely and very special matrimony," the 26-year-old wrote.