Jesy Nelson delays debut single to feature P Diddy in music video

Jesy Nelson has reportedly delayed her debut single, but is adding P Diddy to the music video.

The former Little Mix star's fans are eagerly awaiting the 30-year-old singer's first music since quitting the girl group in December, but they will have to wait a little while longer to hear 'Boyz', as it has been pushed back "due to unforeseen circumstances".

However, it will be more than worth the wait, as the hip-hop veteran, 51, whose 2001 classic, 'Bad Boy For Life', the pop star has sampled, is set to make a cameo in the promo.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “'Boyz' has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to unforeseen circumstances but it now means that P Diddy himself will make a cameo in the clip, which is incredible for Jesy.

Jesy is determined for everything to be perfect and won’t cut corners when it comes to the release.

"The delay is not ideal as they had already started teasing the track on her socials, but Jesy and the team are making things work.

“Jesy is making the final touches to the video and it will be worth the wait.

“The track is still planned to drop next month, though the second half is more likely – especially as releasing on September 10 would put her up against Ed Sheeran’s next single, so she wouldn’t stand a chance when it comes to the charts.”

On what fans can expect from her solo tunes, Jesy - who is signed to Polydor - said recently: "This is the music that I’ve always wanted to make. I don’t think that anyone’s gonna expect this. This is the new chapter for me.”

The former 'X Factor' winner - along with ex-bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - was believed to be heading into a chart battle with Little Mix, as the now-trio are releasing new music on their upcoming album, 'Between Us', but that isn't due out until November, though the five new tracks on the greatest hits collection could arrive sooner.