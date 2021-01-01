Jake Bugg: I threw my ego in the bin years ago

Jake Bugg "threw his ego in the bin a few years" ago.

The 'Lost' singer was asked about his old spat with Noel Gallagher, which is "water under the bridge” now, who said he was "heartbroken" when he found out Jake had worked with other writers on his songs.

And the 27-year-old singer-songwriter has admitted it's "not healthy for your work" to be arrogant and think you are better than everyone else.

He told Guitar.com: “It’s easy to get an ego, but in the last few years I’ve chucked that in the bin pretty much, it’s not healthy to your work. It’s important to be confident in what you do, but it’s ridiculous to think, ‘I’ve never heard of that person, so I’m not going to work with them’. I’ve been trying to work with as many people as possible, it’s been a great experience and I’ve made a lot of friends along the way.”

Former Oasis guitarist Noel, 54, had said at the time: “I remember when Jake came on tour with me, it was great, and he was like ‘The Great White Hope’, to coin a phrase. He gave me his album backstage, middle of Europe. I was flicking through it, and was like, ‘Who’s this other f****** guy in the credits?’ I was heartbroken in a way, f****** heartbroken.”

In response, the 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker took a swipe at Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' 2015 LP ‘Chasing Yesterday’.

He said: “Noel’s last album is pretty c*** though, innit?

“I’m not upset about it because it’s just Noel – he’ll slag off Ed Sheeran and then be at a party with him the next week. It’s just the way he is.”

However, the pair have since been in touch and put it behind them.

Jake - who released his fifth studio album, 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning', this month - said recently: "I knew that’s the kind of thing he does and it’s not just me that gets it.

“I was more slightly annoyed because we’d just come off the back of doing a big tour with him, but it doesn’t bother me. That’s his thing, isn’t it? We’ve exchanged a few messages since and it’s water under the bridge. And it’s just flattering to be mentioned by him!”