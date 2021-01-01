Justin Bieber is Spotify's most listened artist

Justin Bieber has become the most listened to artist on Spotify ever.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has broken the all-time record set on the streaming platform and now has the most monthly listeners of any artist on Spotify, with a mammoth 83.3 million listeners each month.

The record was previously held by Ariana Grande, who had 82 million monthly listeners at her peak, whilst this time around The Weeknd secured 74.5 million monthly listeners and Ed Sheeran placed third with 72.4 million listeners.

For those hoping to hear Justin sing his most popular songs live, they will have to wait until next year as he has officially rescheduled his 'Justice World Tour' to 2022.

He said in a statement: "We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet.

"I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

Whilst a note on his official website reads: "The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022, presented by T-Mobile, is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates. Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month.

"All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. (sic)"

Meanwhile, his wife Hailey previously admitted she was glad to find out her spouse's arena tour was cancelled amid the global health crisis, as it allowed him more time to be "strong and healthy and prepare".

She said: "You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."