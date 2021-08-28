The Jacksons hope to release song with Michael's unheard work

Michael Jackson's family are planning to bring him back to life in song.

The King of Pop died in 2009 aged 50 but his brother Tito has revealed that The Jacksons are hopeful of recording a new track that features previously unheard work from Michael.

Tito told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again. Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens.

“It’s definitely a brilliant idea. There is more music to release. They have music. He left a few things behind.

“It’s beyond our control but they always try and get our participation and we’re always happy to offer."

The Jacksons are returning to the stage at the Happy Days Festival in Surrey today (28.08.21), and Tito has also revealed that the band are planning to release their first studio album since 1989.

The 67-year-old star said: "We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully that will come to fruition."

Tito previously revealed that the band would be paying tribute to Michael during their set, as the music icon would have celebrated his 63rd birthday this weekend.

Asked if Michael would be remembered during the performance, he said: "Absolutely, it’s going to be fun. We will sing songs from his albums, like 'Rock With You' and 'Can’t Let You Get Away'.

“We’ve been doing tributes to Michael for some time now, it’s one of my favourite parts of the show.

“We miss him and we miss being on records on with him.”