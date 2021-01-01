Halsey claims they were snubbed by magazines while pregnant

Halsey has claimed that they were snubbed by magazine editors while pregnant as they didn't want to do a "maternity cover".

The Without Me singer, who uses she/they pronouns, released her fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on Friday, and was hoping to land some magazine covers to promote it, but she has revealed she was turned down by certain outlets because she was pregnant with her first child.

"There were publications that were like... You know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover,'" they told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And I was like, it's not a maternity cover. It's about my album - I just happen to be pregnant. And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't go talk about my album?'"

Halsey, who welcomed their son Ender with partner, screenwriter Alev Aydin, on 14 July, also candidly admitted how criticism of their pregnancy invoked "feelings of shame".

"I'm 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy," the singer said. "And it was like, I'm financially independent, I'm pretty far along in my career. It feels like the right time for me to do it.

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the time, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married...' It triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger."

They went on to point out that they would have been judged for pursuing a music career and not having a personal life too, before adding, "So f**k 'em. I just was like, I'm going to do what I want to do."