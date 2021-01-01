Camila Cabello denies Shawn Mendes engagement rumours

Camila Cabello has shut down speculation that she's engaged to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer sparked speculation that she had accepted the Stitches hitmaker's proposal when she was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger during a TikTok dance video earlier this month.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Camila was asked about the rumours and she replied, "Ooh, is this news? No, guys!... He has not (proposed) and I am not engaged."

The 24-year-old, who has been dating the Canadian singer since summer 2019, went on to explain that she didn't realise she was wearing the ring on such a significant finger.

"I swear to god, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger," she insisted. "I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me - which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know. My parents are married, and they both lost their rings. Literally, my mom couldn't tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!"

Fallon replied, "It's the left hand, right?" to which she said, "You don't even know! Is this common knowledge?"

The late-night host then joked that he doesn't wear a wedding ring but has a tattoo declaring his marital status on his back, and Camila played along.

"I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back too - it says 'Shawn Mendes,'" she quipped. "It says 'señor,' and he has one on his lower back that says 'señorita.'"