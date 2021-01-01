NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' reclaims Number 1 albums thanks to huge vinyl sales Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour reclaims the top spot on the Official Albums Chart, boosted by its release on vinyl this week.



The US star’s record scores fifth non-consecutive week at the summit, and is the most physically-purchased and most-streamed album in the UK of the week, including 7,800 sales on vinyl. It becomes the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by a female artist since 2000, overtaking Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.



Olivia beats Lorde to this week’s top spot, with the New Zealander’s new album Solar Power landing at Number 2. It’s Lorde’s strongest chart debut in the UK to date, following 2013’s Pure Heroine (4) and 2017’s Melodrama (5).



Meanwhile, Jake Bugg also makes a big entry at Number 3 with Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, his fourth Top 10 album. Brentford’s finest MCs Kurupt FM are also score a Top 10 debut with their first album The Greatest Hits (Part 1) at Number 8, which is released alongside their new feature film People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. Irish singer, songwriter and musician Orla Gartland also lands in this week’s Top 10 with her debut album Woman On The Internet (10).



There are also new entries for American rapper and singer Trippie Redd, who enters at 15 with his fourth album Trip At Knight, and Irish indie-folk band Villagers land at 19 with their sixth studio album Fever Dreams – the top selling album in UK independent record shops this week. Singer and TV icon Jane McDonald is also new at 21 with Let The Light In, her ninth Top 40 collection.



Further down, two more new releases make Top 40 debuts: British singer-songwriter Jim Bob’s Who Do We Hate Today (34), and the second album from Scottish alt-rock band Vistas, What Were You Hoping To Find? (39).