Becky Hill planning second album following release of debut LP

Becky Hill is already planning her second album - after waiting nine years to bring out her debut LP.



The 27-year-old singer brought out 'Only Honest On The Weekend' on Friday (27.08.21) and after biding her time to release the record, Becky doesn't want to wast any time on her next collection of tracks.



Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "In November I’m going to start writing again and experimenting with new sounds and new phase of music for me, I'm very excited about that.



"I’m going to get my tour done first, I want to play my new album to people on the road, that is really exciting."



Discussing her journey to her first full LP, she explained: It’s taken me a very long time to convince somebody to let me release this album. I’m overjoyed that Polydor have facilitated this dream of mine.



“You know, in 2012 I was on 'The Voice', I was 17 just turning 18, I’m 27 now. So nine years in the making to have an album, which is pretty crazy!”



The 'Better Off Without You' hitmaker already has a vision for her follow-up record and she wants to include live instruments on her tracks, after being inspired by the 'Ibiza Classics' concerts which she played with Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley.



She spilled: "My album incorporates a bit of a different side to me in terms of the ballads that are on there, more piano based tracks, and the synth pop led tracks. There’s definitely a part of me that wants to include my influences, artists like Robyn, in everything that I do.



“I have a love for dance music and always have done since I was a child. I would love to experiment with more instruments, namely live instrumentation in dance music so you can get that live stage feel while being on the dance floor.



“I’ll definitely be upping the budget on album two and making sure there’s lots of live instruments on there, I think it could really be a breath of fresh air for dance pop music.



“I was on tour with Pete Tong for the 'Ibiza Classics' shows, I’ve been doing that show for around four years now and I’ve seen how live instrumentation can take dance music to an epic scale. That show has been amazing to be a part of, to be a part of other people’s nostalgia as well."



Becky - whose new single 'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)' featuring Topic is out now - is very proud of her LP and she she is certain that her fans will love it too.



She said: "I do feel as though the album is all killer and no filler."







'Only Honest On The Weekend' tracklist:



1. I Got You



2. Last Time



3. Make It Hard To Love You



4. Better Off Without You (feat. Shift K3Y)



5. Remember (and David Guetta)



6. Perfect People



7. My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (feat. Topic)



8. Could Be My Somebody (feat. S1mba)



9. Business (feat. Ella Eyre)



10. Waiting Not Looking



11. Distance



12. Lessons (feat. Banx & Ranx)



13. Heaven On My Mind (with Sigala)



14. Is Anybody There



15. Through The Night (feat. 220 KID)