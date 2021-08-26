KISS cancel Philadelphia gig after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

KISS were forced to cancel their Philadelphia show on Thursday night (26.08.21) after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.



The 'Rock and Roll All Nite' group were just four days into the next leg of their delayed 'End of The Road' tour when the rock legend came down with coronavirus.



Paul, 69, and the rest of the band - comprising Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer - are fully vaccinated against the respiratory virus and have been following COVID-19 safety protocols.



In a statement, the group said: “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”



In his own statement today (27.08.21), the axe-slayer wrote: "A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow."



The guitarist also branded rumours spreading suggesting he was seriously ill and in intensive care as "absolute nonsense" and reassured fans that he is doing "fine".



He added to Twitter: "PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. (sic)"



The 'Detroit Rock City' group were due to play The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, and will have more information regarding the rest of the dates shortly.



In a statement on Twitter, they told fans: "Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."