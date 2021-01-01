Lil Nas X calls out double standard after Tony Hawk promotes blood-infused skateboard

Lil Nas X is speaking out after skateboarder Tony Hawk unveiled his new blood-painted skateboard.



The skateboard collection, called Hawk Blood Deck, was announced on Tuesday after the company Liquid Death shared a graphic video promoting the collaboration. In the video, Hawk indicated that a percentage of profits from the collection will go toward "killing plastic pollution and to building skate parks in underserved communities." Limited numbers of the skateboard have already sold out.



Nas X, who recently settled a lawsuit with Nike over selling modified trainers infused with blood, was unimpressed by the reaction to the collection.



"Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason (sic)?" the Industry Baby hitmaker tweeted on Wednesday.



Earlier this year, the rapper promoted his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by partnering with design company MSCHF. The 666 trainers supposedly contained human blood in the midsole of each shoe. Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement, claiming the company materially altered their Air Max 97 design without permission.



Nas X received intense backlash for the collection, including criticism from NBA player Nick Young, who tweeted, "My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I'm still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real (sic)."