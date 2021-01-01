Teyana Taylor undergoes surgery to remove breast lumps

Teyana Taylor has recently undergone surgery after discovering lumps in her breasts.



In a recent episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the reality show about Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert, the singer needed emergency surgery after discovering lumps in her breasts.



During the episode, her physician, Dr Altman, contended that the surgery was complicated but the dense tissue was luckily non-cancerous.



"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," Taylor said of the experience. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman."



Due to the area of her body operated on, doctors advised the Wake Up Love hitmaker to refrain from picking up her kids for six weeks.



"When will I be able to hold my babies again?" she wondered, confessing she missed her family as this was the longest she had been away from them.



"I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much," she revealed in a confessional. Once she completed her recovery, she returned home to Atlanta and reflected on the procedure and the scars that come with motherhood.



"I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes - physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy," she said. "As mommies, we really are super-women.



"It's been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be an entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative."