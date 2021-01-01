Lil Nas X reveals debut album release date

Lil Nas X is finally letting fans in on the release date for his debut album.

The rapper shared a trailer for his long-awaited LP, Montero, across social media on Wednesday - revealing it will be released on 17 September.

"Creating this album has been therapy for me," the Old Town Road hitmaker wrote in the caption on Instagram. "I've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."

Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, had recently said in an interview with Variety that the 15-track album will be much more "personal" than his debut EP, 7.

The promo, which references his and Jack Harlow's prison-themed Industry Baby music video, shows the 22-year-old dressed up as a news anchor on MNN - Montero News Network.

Nas pokes fun at the outrage surrounding the provocative hit.

"Breaking news: power bottom rapper, Lil Nas X and his Caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning. This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison," he reports, wearing a white bowl-cut wig.

"Investigators say anyone who comes into contact with the power bottom should contact authorities immediately," the anchor shouts, before it cuts to the rapper wearing his hot pink Industry Baby jumpsuit.

An unreleased song plays as Nas drives out of a town named Montero in a teal convertible.