Drake up for 4 prizes at Urban Music Awards

Drake has landed four nominations for this year's Urban Music Awards.

The 34-year-old rapper is up for the Most Creative Artist 2021 award at the UMAs, which celebrates its 18th anniversary next month on the 20th of September in London, but he will face strong competition from Kanye West, Vade, Jason Derulo, Soulja Boy, T-Pain, Shae Universe, and ENNY.

Drake will also take on Soulja and several others - including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat - in the Artist of the Year (USA) category, and he has a nod for Best Collaboration after 'Seeing Green', which he worked on with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, was nominated.

Doja and SZA's 'Kiss Me More' is also up for the accolade, as is Beyonce, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer's tune 'Already', which also has a nod in the Best Single category.

Drake has his eye on that prize, too, after his song 'Wants and Needs' received a nomination, alongside the likes of former 'Love Island' star Wes Nelson's 'See Nobody', which also features Hardy Caprio.

As well as her two battles with Drake and others, Beyonce is up for the Best Female Act gong against the likes of Dua Lipa, Lianne La Havas and Koffee.

Dua will also be hoping to taste success in the Artist of the Year (UK) category, where she faces competition from acts such as Jorja Smith, Aitch, and Ed Sheeran.

What's more, AJ Tracey has nods in both the Best Male Act and Best Album categories, and he is up against Dave and Headie One for both prizes.

Launched 18 years ago, the Urban Music Awards now has annual versions in North America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Public voting is now live via the official UMA website.

The full list of nominees for the 18th annual Urban Music Awards:

Best Single sponsored by Santa Ana

Lost Girl ft. Backroad Gee 'Rockabye'

Backroad Gee ft. Nissi 'Ready or Not'

A1 x J1 ft. Deno Driz 'Baby'

Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio 'See Nobody'

Olakira 'Maserati'

KSI 'Don't Play'

Jahmene 'God's Property'

Tion Wayne & Ross Millions 'Body'

Drake 'Wants and Needs'

Beyonce ft. Shatta Wale & Major Lazer 'Already'

Curtis Roach 'Bored in the House'

Dawn Richard 'Bussifame'

Central Cee 'Commitment Issues'

Stefflon Don feat. Ms. Banks 'Dip'

Best Newcomer

Dutchavelli

Ardee

Backroad Gee

A1 & J1

Kofi Stone

Central Cee

French The Kid

Olakira

Lex Amor

Jaz Karis

Pa Salieu

Ling Hussle

Best Female Act

Esperanza Spalding 'Formwela 4'

Stefflon Don 'Murda' (freestyle Badness)

Dua Lipa 'Levitating'

Koffee 'Switch it Up'

Jaz Karis 'Mistake'

Beyonce 'Already'

Shaybo 'Mud'

Dawn Richard 'Bussifame'

Bellah 'Evil Eye'

Lianne La Havas 'Lianne La Havas'

Artist of the Year (UK) sponsored by Dechavel

Ardee 'Oliver Twist'

Dua Lipa 'We're Good'

Jorja Smith 'Home'

Aitch 'Learning Curve'

Deno 'Drizzy'

Tion Wayne 'Body'

Nafe Smallz 'High and Lows'

Ed Sheeran 'Visiting Hours'

Ghetts 'Conflict of Interest'

Russ Millions 'Body'

Best Grime Act

JayKae 'Chop (Henry the 8th)'

Chip 'Killer MC'

Meridian Dan 'Joe Pesci'

Ghetts 'Conflict of Interest'

D Double E 'Double of Northing'

Norf Face 'Baitest Sound'

Best Male Act sponsored by Tribe All

AJ Tracey

Dave

Headie One

Jay 1

Young T & Bugsey

Deno

Dappy

Olakira

M Huncho

Russ Millions

Best Album

AJ Tracey, 'Flu Game'

Dave 'We Are All Alone in This Together'

Grimba 'African King'

Bugzy Malone 'The Resurrection'

D Block Europe, 'The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them'

Lianne La Havas ' Lianne La Havas'

Fredo 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'

Ghetts 'Conflict of Interest'

DJ Khaled – 'Khaled, Khaled'

Headie One 'EDNA'

K Trap 'Street Side Effects'

Loski 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story'

Sean Paul 'Live N Livin'

Nas 'King's Disease'

Best Radio Show

Yasmin Evans (BBC 1Xtra)

Dotty (Apple Music)

Snoochie Shy (BBC 1Xtra)

Charlie Sloth (Beats 1)

DJ Edu – Destination Africa (BBC 1Xtra)

Tim Westwood ( Capital Xtra)

Yinka & Shayna Marie (Capital Xtra)

The Marcus Nasty Show (Rinse)

Ras Kwame (Reggae Recipe)

Kenny Allstar (BBC 1Xtra)

Robert Bruce ( Capital Xtra)

Reece Parkinson (BBC 1Xtra)

Tiffany Calver (BBC 1Xtra)

Best Producer

Steel Banglez

Conducta

Ayo Beatz

Gothcha

Ragz Originale

Jax Jones

MK The Plug x M1 on the Beat

Ghosty

Fraser T

Best Entertainer

Yung Filly

Chunkz

Stevo The Madman

David Whiteley aka Sidemen

Spuddz

TY Logan

Big Narstie

Fumez the Engineer

Mo the Comedian

Chabuddy G

Very Vee Brown

White Yardie

Munya Chawawa

Artist of the Year Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (RDC)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Olakira (Nigeria)

Falz the Bahd Guy (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Joeboy (Nigeria)

Darina Victry (Cameroon)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Hip hop Act

Young T & Bugsey 'Don't Rush'

Polo G 'Rapstar'

Fredo 'Flowers & the Snow'

Slow Thai 'Tyrone'

Cardi B 'Up'

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Little Simz 'Woman'

Nas 'King's Disease'

Kojey Radical '2Fs'

Ms Banks 'YDK'

Best R&B Act

Scribz Riley 'Mandy'

Lola Rae 'Come and See'

Bellah 'Something U Like'

Odeal '24/48'

Rebecca Garton 'Take me Home'

Kwaku Asante 'ODE'

Tora 'Escape Room'

Pip Millett 'Hard Life'

Best Podcast 2021

3 Shots of Tequila

Drink Champs

Pass the Meerkat

Seasoned Session

The Joe Budden Podcast

Hotboxin with Mike Tyson

The Receipts Podcast

Black Gals Livin'

Grillin

Who We Be Talks

Best Music Video 2021

Avelino ft. Not3s & Young 'Control'

Bruno Mars feat. Anderson Paak 'Leave the Door Open'

Swarmz ft. Bugzy Malone & M24 'Payslips'

Keeya Keys 'Haaland'

Shaybo ft Haile 'Friendly'

Nafe Smallz 'High and Lows'

Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio 'See Nobody'

Russ Millions x Tion Wayne 'Body'

D Power Diesle x Skepta 'Sniper'

Best DJ

Tiffany Calver

DJ Policy

Kenny Allstar

DJ EZ

Angel & Dren

Mista Jam

DJ Charlesy

DJ Tiiny

DJ Envy

Best Singer/Songwriter

Kamille 'Mirror Mirror'

Rachel Chinouriri 'Give me a reason'

Alewya 'Spirit X'

Jahmene 'God's Property'

Griff 'Black Hole'

Dawn Richard 'Bussifame'

H.E.R 'Back of My Mind'

Kevin Davy White 'With You'

Best Record Label

Island Records

EGA Music

Dave Neighbourhood

Merky Records

Columbia

Republic Records

BMG

Atlantic Records

Warner Records

Best Jazz Act

Esperanza Spalding

Nubya Garcia

Ego Ella May

Poppy Ajudha

Moses Boyd joe

Yazmin Lacey

Tom Misch & Yusef Dayes

Best Gospel Act

The Kingdom Choir

Diana Hamilton

Jahmene

The Spirituals Choir

Called Out Music

Philippa Hanna

Lurine Cato

Carla Jane

Artist of the Year (Caribbean)

Koffee (Jamaica)

Beenie Man (Jamaica)

Bunji Garlin (Trinidad)

Romain Virgo (Jamaica)

Etana (Jamaica)

Erphaan Alves (Trinidad & Tobago)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Yohan Marley (Jamaica)

Sean Paul (Jamaica)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Artist of the Year (France)

Aya Nakamura

Ninho

Naps

Dadju

Niska

MHD

Tayc

Kendji Girac

David Guetta

Soprano

Booba

Camelia Jordana

Imen Es

Vitaa

Slimane

Artist of the Year (Asia)

Arjun

B.Praak

Gurj Sidhu

Sidhu Moosewala

Neha Kakkar

Jasmine Sandlas

Pak – Man

Ezu

Prophec

Rika

Karan Aujla

Artist of the Year (South America)

Los Angeles Azules 'Cumbia La Gente'

Karol G '200 Copas'

Maluma 'Agua de Jamaica'

Ozuna

C-Kan

Daddy Yankee

Balvin

Anuel Aa

Bad Bunny

Best Radio Station

Kiss FM

Rinse

Capital Xtra

BBC 1Xtra

Westside Radio

The Beat London

Kiss Fresh

Best Group

Krept & Konan

Young T and Bugsey

Lotto Boyzz

NSG

Reggie 'n' Bollie

Essie Gang

D Block Europe

Artist of the Year (USA)

DJ Khaled 'Khaled Khaled'

Bruno Mars

Drake

Doja Cat

Soulja Boy

Busta Rhymes 'Extinction Level Event 2 – The Wrath of God'

Anderson Paak 'Leave the Door Open'

Nas 'Kings Disease'

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B 'Up'

Dawn Richard 'Bussifame'

Polo G 'Rapstar'

H.E.R 'Back of My Mind'

Best Collaboration

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green'

Doja Cat feat. SZA 'Kiss Me More'

Busta Rhymes ft. Mariah Carey 'Where I Belong'

Slowthai feat. Skepta — 'CANCELLED'

Joel Corry feat. MNEK 'Head & Heart'

Dappy feat. Abra Cadabra 'Bolo'

Rachel Chinouriri feat. Hak Baker 'November'

Beyonce feat. Shatta Wale & Major Lazer 'Already'

Most Creative Artist 2021

Vade

Jason Derulo

Soulja Boy

T-Pain

Kanye West

Shae Universe

ENNY

Drake

Best Online Music Platform

Spotify

Apple Music

Tik Tok

YouTube Music

Tidal

Audio Mack

Deezer

Shazam