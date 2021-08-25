Arlo Parks wins big at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2021

Arlo Parks was the big winner at the AIM Independent Music Awards 2021.

The ‘Hope’ hitmaker walked away with two awards at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday (25.08.21), after she was named the winner of the UK Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album for her debut record, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’.

Speaking about her wins, Arlo said: “I want to say a big big thank you to my fans, to my team, I'm grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special.”

Arlo’s two wins add to the One To Watch award she bagged in 2020, and leaves her tied for the most wins this year, after ENNY also took home to trophies for Best Independent Track for ‘Peng Black Girls’, and this year’s One To Watch gong.

ENNY said of her trophies: "Very very very unexpected, especially how early on everything has started happening, so I'm just really filled with a lot of gratitude. Wanna big up my team and everyone that's been a part of this journey so far. Thank you!"

Other winners this year include Fontaines D.C. who picked up the award for Best Second Album, Jayda G, who was named International Breakthrough, and Lauv, who bagged his first AIM award for Most Played New Independent Artist.

Ben Bohmer was the recipient of the fan-voted Best Live Act, while the Pioneer Award went to Tricky, and the honour of Outstanding Contribution was given to singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

The full list of AIM Independent Music Awards 2021 winners:

UK Independent Breakthrough

Arlo Parks

International Breakthrough

Jayda G

Best Independent Track

ENNY – ‘Peng Black Girls’ ft. Amia Brave

Best Independent Album

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

Best (Difficult) Second Album

Fontaines D.C. – ‘A Hero’s Death’

Best Independent Remix

Megapunk (Elkka Remix) – ‘Ela Minus’

One To Watch

ENNY

Best Creative Packaging

Working Men’s Club – ‘Working Men’s Club’

Best Independent Video

Wesley Joseph – ‘Thrilla’

Best Independent Label

Forever Living Originals

Best Small Label

Strut Records

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Lauv

Best Live (Streamed) Act

Ben Bohmer

Pioneer Award

Tricky

Innovator Award

Adrian Sherwood

Outstanding Contribution

Joan Armatrading

Indie Champion

Love Record Stores & Bandcamp

Diversity Champion

Paulette Long