Megan Thee Stallion wins battle to release BTS remix

Megan Thee Stallion has been cleared to drop her remix of the BTS hit Butter.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper recently filed an emergency temporary restraining order to approve the remix's release after 1501 chief executives, former Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford, and his partner, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince, declined to release the track.

The filing also claimed that bosses at 300 Entertainment, which distributes Megan's music via the label, signed off on the decision to block the remix.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker claimed the K-Pop single would will help broaden her fanbase internationally.

But the 26-year-old also alleged that label executives didn't believe the song would be "good for her career".

Megan clashed with bosses at the label last year, after a judge ruled in her favour when they attempted to block the release of any new music from the chart-topper. She alleged the reasoning for the block was because she wanted to renegotiate her record deal, which she signed when she was 20.

Crawford denied those claims but lost an appeal to move the suit into arbitration last year.

The Butter remix will now be released on Friday.