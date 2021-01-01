Paul McCartney and Elton John lead tributes to Charlie Watts

Paul McCartney and Elton John have led tributes to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.



Watts's publicist issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that the musician had died at the age of 80.



Following the sad news, Beatles icon McCartney took to Instagram to post a minute-long video in which he expressed his sincere condolences.



"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer, dying. He's a lovely guy and I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill," McCartney stated. "Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock."



While fellow Beatles star Ringo Starr posted on Twitter, "God bless Charlie Watts. We're going to miss you man. Peace and love to the family."



In addition, John uploaded a black-and-white photo of Watts to Instagram, and in the accompanying caption, described the music legend as the "ultimate drummer".



"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones," he wrote.



Elsewhere, music stars including Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, Questlove, Perry Farrell, and Brian Wilson posted tributes, with Joan Jett adding: "Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind."



Watts's Rolling Stones bandmates - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, have not yet commented.