Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.



The musician's publicist, Bernard Doherty, issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the sad news.



"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," he stated. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."



Doherty went on to describe Watts as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation" as well as a "cherished husband, father, and grandfather".



"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time," he concluded.



Watts's Rolling Stones bandmates, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, have not yet commented.



Earlier this month, it was reported that the rocker had elected to sit out the resumed U.S. No Filter Tour as he was recovering from surgery.