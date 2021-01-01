NEWS Ed Sheeran and Eurovision winners Måneskin lead TikTok's UK summer hits of 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





TikTok has today released its most popular summer tracks and artists in the UK*. During the summer period, global superstar Ed Sheeran and Eurovision winners Maneskin topped TikTok's charts, while emerging artist PinkPantheress shot up in popularity and found a new voice on the platform.



Top songs by video creations in UK



Ed Sheeran's new single 'Bad Habits' was the most popular release from 2021 on TikTok, having spent eight weeks atop the Official UK Charts. The track was also the most popular song by a British artist during the period. It sparked a new trend spearheaded by Ed himself and football freestyler Jeremy Lynch, where creators showcased their own personal ‘bad habits’ from never washing up to always overthinking.



At the end of June, the Grammy Award winning artist broke the record for TikTok's biggest ever LIVE music performance with over 5.5 million unique viewers. At the special TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 show, Ed performed 'Bad Habits' following an exclusive preview on TikTok. With over one million video creations using the sound since launch, it is the biggest global song preview on TikTok.



Måneskin's 'Beggin' has been the number one sound of the summer, with 354k video creations in the UK during the period. It's no doubt proving popular, with over 9 million creations to date and 3.7 billion views on the #Maneskin hashtag. This follows a triumphant performance of this track and their Eurovision hit 'ZITTI E BUONI' in a TikTok LIVE show back in June.



Trending challenges also skyrocketed catalogue tracks up TikTok's summer charts. With a unique power to revive hits from the past, the TikTok community turned their attention to the iconic 90s R&B tune ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ by Destiny’s Child, which inspired over 256k video creations over the period in the UK. As TikTok's second most popular summer track in the UK, creators used the sound to express what they look for in a partner, from zodiac compatibility to an older sibling who always offers to pay for you.



Football fever was alive and kicking with the EUROs over summer, with Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds' Three Lions ’98 the fourth most popular track by a British act. The classic football anthem also featured in Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire’s special guest playlists.



TikTok's breakout track of the summer



This year's breakout song of the summer is 20-year-old PinkPantheress' 'Just For Me'. The track saw the biggest percentage increase in video creations in the UK between 21 June - 10 August, despite only being released in late July. The track is nearing one million creations, with over 987k videos currently using the track.



PinkPantheress twists old school samples of nu-jungle, pop and funk into her own eclectic sound, which she calls “new nostalgic”. Coupled with her DIY aesthetic, the original tracks she’s produced have been blowing up on the platform, with creators like Lizzo, Charli D'Amelio and Bella Poarch jumping on her tracks.



Paul Hourican, Head of UK Music Operations, TikTok: "Our songs of the summer show that music starts on TikTok. Be that emerging or established, brand new music or 90s classics, every day our community sparks global trends that energise songs in unpredictable ways. Alongside musical icons like Ed Sheeran, it's also brilliant to see new, exciting artists like PinkPantheress break through on TikTok, with other music artists even showing their support by creating content with her songs."



Pop was the most popular music genre for content creation, with 7.2 million video creations over the summer period. Hip-Hop & Rap and Dance/Electronic music follows with 6.4 million and 4.6 million creations respectively. Alternative music has also been hugely popular, with more than 1.6 million creations over the summer.



Top 5 songs in the UK:

Måneskin – Beggin (released in 2017)

Destiny's Child - Bills, Bills, Bills (1999)

Van McCoy - The Hustle (1975)

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (2021)

Hoàng Read - The Magic Bomb (Extended Mix) (2021)



Top 5 songs by UK artists:

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (released in 2021)

KSI - Holiday (2021)

PinkPantheress - Just for me (2021)

Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds - Three Lions '98 (1998)

Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman - Talk About (2021)



Biggest % increase in creations in the UK:

PinkPantheress - Just for me (released in 2021)

$ILKMONEY - My Potna Dem (2019)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY (2021)

Daphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera - No Me Diga (2017)

Young M.A & Fivio Foreign - Hello Baby feat. Fivio Foreign (2021)



Top music genres in the UK:

Pop

Hip-Hop & Rap

Electronic

Alternative

New Age



*All data is calculated by video creations in the UK between 21 June - 10 August. The top tracks from summer 2020 can be found here.