Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

Sir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book.



The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in 'The Lyrics', which is set to be published on November 2, 2021.



The 'Let it Be' hitmaker's handwritten lyrics were discovered in his notebooks, and date back to the early 1960s.



The book includes lyric sheets, unseen personal photographs, drafts and drawings.



McCartney has also provided commentary to give fans an inside look at his creative process.



What's more, the 'Helter Skelter' rocker has teamed up with the British Library, which will host a free display, entitled 'Paul McCartney: The Lyrics', between November 5, 2021, and March 12, 2022.



Spanning his storied six-decade career, the exhibit will feature previously unseen lyrics from his personal archive from his time in the iconic Liverpool band, his solo career, and McCartney's stint in Wings.



On the book, which is edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and is described as a "self-portrait", the 'A Hard Day's Night' hitmaker said: "More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life."



'The Lyrics' is available to pre-order now via all major bookstores.







Full list of songs included in 'The Lyrics':







Volume 1



All My Loving



And I Love Her



Another Day



Arrow Through Me



Average Person



Back in the U.S.S.R



Band on the Run



Birthday



Blackbird



Café on the Left Bank



Calico Skies



Can't Buy Me Love



Carry That Weight



Check My Machine



Come and Get It



Coming Up



Confidante



Cook of the House



Country Dreamer



A Day in the Life



Dear Friend



Despite Repeated Warnings



Distractions



Do It Now



Dress Me Up as a Robber



Drive My Car



Eat at Home



Ebony and Ivory



Eight Days a Week



Eleanor Rigby



The End



Fixing a Hole



The Fool on the Hill



For No One



From Me to You



Get Back



Getting Closer



Ghosts of the Past Left Behind



Girls' School



Give Ireland Back to the Irish



Golden Earth Girl



Golden Slumbers



Good Day Sunshine



Goodbye



Got to Get You Into My Life



Great Day



A Hard Day's Night



Helen Wheels



Helter Skelter



Her Majesty



Here, There and Everywhere



Here Today



Hey Jude



Hi, Hi, Hi



Honey Pie



Hope of Deliverance



House of Wax



I Don't Know



I Lost My Little Girl



I Saw Her Standing There



I Wanna Be Your Man



I Want to Hold Your Hand



I Will



I'll Follow the Sun



I'll Get You



I'm Carrying



I'm Down



In Spite of All the Danger



I've Got a Feeling



Jenny Wren



Jet



Junior's Farm



Junk



The Kiss of Venus



Lady Madonna



Let Em In



Let It Be



Let Me Roll It



Live and Let Die



London Town



The Long and Winding Road



Love Me Do



Lovely Rita







Volume 2



Magneto and Titanium Man



Martha My Dear



Maxwell's Silver Hammer



Maybe I'm Amazed



Michelle



Mother Nature's Son



Mrs Vanderbilt



Mull of Kintyre



My Love



My Valentine



Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five



No More Lonely Nights



The Note You Never Wrote



Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight



Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da



Oh Woman, Oh Why



Old Siam, Sir



On My Way to Work



Once Upon a Long Ago



Only Mama Knows



The Other Me



Paperback Writer



Penny Lane



Picassos Last Words



Pipes of Peace



Please Please Me



Pretty Boys



Pretty Little Head



Put It There



Rocky Raccoon



San Ferry Anne



Say Say Say



Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band



She Came in Through the Bathroom Window



She Loves You



She's a Woman



She's Given Up Talking



She's Leaving Home



Silly Love Songs



Simple as That



Single Pigeon



Somedays



Spirits of Ancient Egypt



Teddy Boy



Tell Me Who He Is



Temporary Secretary



Things We Said Today



Ticket to Ride



Too Many People



Too Much Rain



Tug of War



Two of Us



Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey



Venus and Mars



Warm and Beautiful



Waterfalls



We All Stand Together



We Can Work It Out



We Got Married



When I'm Sixty-Four



When Winter Comes



Why Don't We Do It in the Road?



With a Little Help From My Friends



Women and Wives



The World Tonight



The World You're Coming Into



Yellow Submarine



Yesterday



You Never Give Me Your Money



You Tell Me



Your Mother Should Know