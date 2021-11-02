Sir Paul McCartney to share previously unseen lyrics to unrecorded Beatles song in new book

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Sir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, 'Tell Me Who He Is', in his upcoming lyrics book.
The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in 'The Lyrics', which is set to be published on November 2, 2021.
The 'Let it Be' hitmaker's handwritten lyrics were discovered in his notebooks, and date back to the early 1960s.
The book includes lyric sheets, unseen personal photographs, drafts and drawings.
McCartney has also provided commentary to give fans an inside look at his creative process.
What's more, the 'Helter Skelter' rocker has teamed up with the British Library, which will host a free display, entitled 'Paul McCartney: The Lyrics', between November 5, 2021, and March 12, 2022.
Spanning his storied six-decade career, the exhibit will feature previously unseen lyrics from his personal archive from his time in the iconic Liverpool band, his solo career, and McCartney's stint in Wings.
On the book, which is edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and is described as a "self-portrait", the 'A Hard Day's Night' hitmaker said: "More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life."
'The Lyrics' is available to pre-order now via all major bookstores.
Full list of songs included in 'The Lyrics':
Volume 1
All My Loving
And I Love Her
Another Day
Arrow Through Me
Average Person
Back in the U.S.S.R
Band on the Run
Birthday
Blackbird
Café on the Left Bank
Calico Skies
Can't Buy Me Love
Carry That Weight
Check My Machine
Come and Get It
Coming Up
Confidante
Cook of the House
Country Dreamer
A Day in the Life
Dear Friend
Despite Repeated Warnings
Distractions
Do It Now
Dress Me Up as a Robber
Drive My Car
Eat at Home
Ebony and Ivory
Eight Days a Week
Eleanor Rigby
The End
Fixing a Hole
The Fool on the Hill
For No One
From Me to You
Get Back
Getting Closer
Ghosts of the Past Left Behind
Girls' School
Give Ireland Back to the Irish
Golden Earth Girl
Golden Slumbers
Good Day Sunshine
Goodbye
Got to Get You Into My Life
Great Day
A Hard Day's Night
Helen Wheels
Helter Skelter
Her Majesty
Here, There and Everywhere
Here Today
Hey Jude
Hi, Hi, Hi
Honey Pie
Hope of Deliverance
House of Wax
I Don't Know
I Lost My Little Girl
I Saw Her Standing There
I Wanna Be Your Man
I Want to Hold Your Hand
I Will
I'll Follow the Sun
I'll Get You
I'm Carrying
I'm Down
In Spite of All the Danger
I've Got a Feeling
Jenny Wren
Jet
Junior's Farm
Junk
The Kiss of Venus
Lady Madonna
Let Em In
Let It Be
Let Me Roll It
Live and Let Die
London Town
The Long and Winding Road
Love Me Do
Lovely Rita
Volume 2
Magneto and Titanium Man
Martha My Dear
Maxwell's Silver Hammer
Maybe I'm Amazed
Michelle
Mother Nature's Son
Mrs Vanderbilt
Mull of Kintyre
My Love
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
No More Lonely Nights
The Note You Never Wrote
Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight
Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
Oh Woman, Oh Why
Old Siam, Sir
On My Way to Work
Once Upon a Long Ago
Only Mama Knows
The Other Me
Paperback Writer
Penny Lane
Picassos Last Words
Pipes of Peace
Please Please Me
Pretty Boys
Pretty Little Head
Put It There
Rocky Raccoon
San Ferry Anne
Say Say Say
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
She Loves You
She's a Woman
She's Given Up Talking
She's Leaving Home
Silly Love Songs
Simple as That
Single Pigeon
Somedays
Spirits of Ancient Egypt
Teddy Boy
Tell Me Who He Is
Temporary Secretary
Things We Said Today
Ticket to Ride
Too Many People
Too Much Rain
Tug of War
Two of Us
Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey
Venus and Mars
Warm and Beautiful
Waterfalls
We All Stand Together
We Can Work It Out
We Got Married
When I'm Sixty-Four
When Winter Comes
Why Don't We Do It in the Road?
With a Little Help From My Friends
Women and Wives
The World Tonight
The World You're Coming Into
Yellow Submarine
Yesterday
You Never Give Me Your Money
You Tell Me
Your Mother Should Know