Taylor Swift posts first TikTok video

Taylor Swift has officially joined TikTok.

The Blank Space singer took to the video-sharing platform on Monday to share her first message, in which she reminded fans that the vinyl version of her re-recorded album Red can now be pre-ordered.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok,” the 31-year-old wrote in the caption.

British rapper Dave’s song Screwface Capital, in which he namedrops the star, served as the soundtrack.

Accordingly, Taylor’s fans were thrilled by the TikTok news.

“Am I dreaming?? Is this real?” one follower asked, while another gushed: “Taylor joining TikTok and nailing a transition, we love to see it.”

The re-recorded version of Taylor's fourth studio album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is due for release on 19 November.