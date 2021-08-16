Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomes twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a mum of twins.



The Little Mix singer and her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray announced in May that they were expecting their first child together, and on Monday, Leigh-Anne stunned fans by revealing that she had delivered twins earlier this month.



"We asked for a miracle, we were given two...Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21," she wrote alongside a close-up snap of the babies' tiny feet on her Instagram page.



Leigh-Anne didn't divulge any further details.



However, the 29-year-old's Little Mix bandmate, Perrie Edwards - who also recently became a first-time mother - was quick to send a congratulatory note.



"Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!" she wrote.



Leigh-Anne and Andre, 30, began dating in 2016 and got engaged on their four-year anniversary.