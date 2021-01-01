Kim Kardashian listens to ex Kanye West's new album Donda while driving

Kim Kardashian is supporting her estranged husband, Kanye West, by listening to his upcoming album Donda in the car.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo to her Instagram Stories over the weekend of her listening to the yet-to-be-released tenth solo studio album from the Gold Digger hitmaker.

The photo showed the 40-year-old's car radio, with each track title labelled as "Donda MIX TEST."

The album, Donda, named after West's mother, who died in 2007, was originally set to be released last July but was pushed back by a year. However, it has been delayed multiple times and is now slated for release on Friday.

West has hosted two listening parties for the album in Atlanta, and a third will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday.

Kardashian announced she was filing for divorce from the rapper in February. The couple, who married in 2014, share four children together.

The reality star has appeared at the album listening parties with their kids, and sources close to the matter have told People that she intends to keep West a part of the children's lives as much as possible.

"Kim is trying to be supportive," the source said. "She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

At one of the listening parties, Kardashian appeared to be referenced on a track for the album called Lord I Need You, which chronicles the 44-year-old rapper's feelings about the split. Later on the track, he claims the SKIMS founder is still in love with him.