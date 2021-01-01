NEWS Rita Ora announces 'Live From The Eiffel Tower' performance Newsdesk Share with :





Global superstar Rita Ora announces an exclusive night of live music, dance and iconic fashion - all set under the cinematic backdrop of The Eiffel Tower. In the first of a new music series, ICONIC PEOPLE IN ICONIC PLACES, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will take place on Thursday, September 30th in conjunction with Paris Fashion Week. Tickets will be available starting August 27th on Ticketmaster.



Performed in front of a live audience, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower marks the international critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter’s transition back to live music and will follow Rita performing from the top of the tower, showcasing the venue in a way that has never been done before. As a final crescendo to Paris Fashion week, the show will also feature custom looks designed exclusively for Rita.



Rita says, “This is going to be such a memorable performance and a real pinch me moment for me. Performing at such a legendary venue is an honour, and to be wearing custom looks from Fendi, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Alexandre Vauthier, is simply a dream. I can’t wait to bring the energy of Paris to all my fans around the world, it really will be a night to remember.”



A kaleidoscope of the past, present and future, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will feature global hits “Anywhere,” “Lonely Together” and “Let You Love Me,” alongside tracks from her recent EP Bang. This performance adds yet another global stage to Rita’s name, from performances at The Brits and The Oscars to Glastonbury and The White House. Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower will be broadcast globally from the open air venue on September 30th, creating a once in a lifetime event for fans.



The concert will be streamed with the best available technology today in 4K HDR, available on all platforms including Apple TV and Roku. A longer film version including BTS for TV and platforms in 4K HDR Dolby Vision, sound mixed in Dolby Atmos will also be available in Q4.



10% of all proceeds from Rita’s performance will go towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF. Rita has been involved with the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) since 2013 specialising in work with child refugees and has supported Soccer Aid for UNICEF for the past two years. In 2019, she was made an official UNICEF UK Ambassador.