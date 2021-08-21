Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr lead tributes to late Don Everly

Jerry Lee Lewis and Sir Ringo Starr have led tributes to the late Don Everly.



The Everly Brothers legend - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21.08.21).



A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It is with great sadness that we regret to announce the passing of Isaac Donald Everly today. He leaves behind his wife Adela, mother Margaret, children Venetia, Stacy, Erin & Edan, grandchildren Arabella, Easan, Stirling, Eres, Lily & Esper RIP Don 2/1/37-8/21/21 #doneverly #everlybrothers (sic)."



And tributes continue to flood in for the late rock and roll star, who was 84.



Jerry, 85, a pioneer of rockabilly, said: "The Everly Brothers are integral to the fabric of American music.



"With my friend Don's passing, I am reflective ... reflective on a life full of wonderful friends, spectacular music and fond memories.



"There's a lot I can say about Don, what he and Phil meant to me both as people and as musicians, but I am going to reflect today."



Beatles sticksman, Ringo, 81, tweeted: "God bless Don and Phil the Everly brothers we loved them peace and love."



Phil died of pulmonary disease at the age of 74 in 2014.



Elsewhere, Nancy Sinatra, 81, admitted performing with the 'Wake Up Little Susie' group was "one of the great gifts" of her career.



She said: "We have now lost Don Everly. Touring with Phillip and Donald was literally thrilling. To have the privilege of singing with their breathtaking iconic voices was one of the great gifts of my career. Godspeed, Donald. I love you."



A family spokesperson had told The Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”



Don and his brother Phil released their debut album in 1957 before signing with Warner Bros. Records in 1960. They are best known for hits including 'Bye Bye Love', 'All I Have to Do is Dream' and 'Problems'.



The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry. And Don was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019.



Don is survived by his mother, Margaret, his wife, Adela, son, Edan, and daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin.