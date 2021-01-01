Ringo Starr pays tribute to late rock legend Don Everly

Ringo Starr and Nancy Sinatra have paid tribute to Don Everly, one half of the rock duo the Everly Brothers, following his death over the weekend.



According to the Los Angeles Times, the musician passed away at his home in Nashville on Saturday at the age of 84. A cause of death has not been given.



A representative from the Everly family issued a statement on his passing to the newspaper, writing, "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother."



The news of his passing comes seven years after his brother and other half of the act, Phil Everly, passed away at 74 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Musicians from across genres came out to mourn the All I Have to Do Is Dream hitmaker on social media.



"God bless Don and Phil the Everly brothers we loved them peace and love," wrote Starr on Twitter.



"We have now lost Don Everly," tweeted Sinatra. "Touring with Phillip and Donald was literally thrilling. To have the privilege of singing with their breathtaking iconic voices was one of the great gifts of my career. Godspeed, Donald. I love you."



The rock duo was one of the earliest successes in rock 'n' roll's beginnings, combining close harmonies and a strong country influence. The Everly Brothers took music by storm in the late 1950s and quickly became a cultural phenomenon into the 1960s. Influencing later acts, like folk duo Simon and Garfunkel, the pair were in the first class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.