Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first child

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is a new mum.



Back in May, the singer confirmed she was expecting her first child with her soccer star boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and on Sunday, revealed she had given birth.



"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she wrote alongside a black-and-white close-up snap of the baby's hand and head on her Instagram page.



Neither Perrie nor Alex shared any further details, including the infant's name and sex.



However, the 28-year-old's Little Mix bandmates were quick to send congratulatory messages, with Jade Thirlwall writing, "Proud of you always," and Leigh-Anne Pinnock adding: "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel!"



Perrie and Alex began dating in February 2017.