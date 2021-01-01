Charli XCX used Covid-19 as an opportunity to start therapy

Charli XCX used the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to start therapy.



The I Love It singer - real name Charlotte Aitchison - revealed in an interview with Refinery29 that she found speaking to a professional "really helpful" and hopes to take some of the lessons she's learned with her into the new normal.



"I started therapy at the beginning of the pandemic. And that was sort of timely and very fortunate that I was able to do that; it's been really helpful," she said. "I definitely was thinking to myself, okay, I must take a lot of this practice into life when the world goes back to however it's going to return to, but I already feel it slipping away from me.



"I know a lot of my friends feel the same, like, I made these grand plans, how I was going to change my behaviour and live my life differently. And I'm trying, but it seems like that won't last."



The 29-year-old is preparing for a new era of music, with the arrival of new single Good Ones on 2 September. It follows on from her lockdown project, How I'm Feeling Now, which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize last year.



"I'm just very into making ultimate pop music, and the whole album is very contrasting from How I'm Feeling Now," she revealed. "I'm exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that's really fun to me."



She is also the host of BBC Radio 1's new podcast Best Song Ever, which features guests such as Mark Ronson, Addison Rae, and Christine and the Queens.