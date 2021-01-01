Normani's perfectionism often slows down her process

Normani has admitted her perfectionism has often slowed her process down.



The Motivation singer revealed to Allure in a profile that she is trying to unlearn her lifelong habit of overanalysing anything she creates because she's realised she's getting in her own way.



When asked if she considers herself a perfectionist, she replied, "Yes... It's slowed my process down and allowed me to get in my own way."



However, while making her debut solo album, the former Fifth Harmony star has learned there are positive outcomes of relinquishing some control. She is working with the likes of producers The-Dream and Rodney Jerkins and songwriters Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx, but she still remains hands-on in all aspects of her career. She sits with her producers to help create the tracks, scouts locations for her music videos, and sits in on the editing stage so she can give her input on every piece of footage.



"I'm probably so annoying," she laughed.



The 25-year-old also has a strong work ethic, as she gets in after-hours rehearsals and doesn't rest until whatever she's working on is absolutely perfect.



"When I show up, I'm ready," she stated. "You can't point the finger at me."



Normani established herself as a solo artist with the 2019 single Motivation, and last month, she released Wild Side, the lead single from her upcoming debut album.