Noel Gallagher vows to go sober for 12 weeks once he's finished partying in Spain

Noel Gallagher has vowed to go sober until Christmas - once he's finished partying in Spain.

The former Oasis star has decided to take it easy on the alcohol from the middle of next month, following advice from doctors.

"I'm going on the wagon and I've fixed a date," the 54-year-old rocker told Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. "I think it's going to be like the 12th of September, because I've got parties to attend to and the last one is on the 11th.

"And then I'm going to go on the wagon for 12 weeks, I think. I've been f**king smashing the a**e out of it in Ibiza.

"I'm going to do three months which takes me up to the middle of December and then I can get in training for Christmas."

Noel is notorious for his love of a drink, stockpiling beer and wine during lockdown, and admitting that he has a "little beer belly" from his alcohol consumption.

The Cigarettes & Alcohol singer told the podcast he felt better after taking a three-month break from booze in Los Angeles in 2011 while making his first solo album.

"I was on my own so I wasn't going out at all," Noel revealed. "If you're a drinker you've got a slightly addictive personality. Once you pass the initial couple of weeks you start to feel better and you get addicted to that.

"When I came back from the States, I looked about five years younger."