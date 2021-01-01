BTS cancel Map of the Soul world tour due to Covid-19

K-pop stars BTS have cancelled their Map of the Soul world tour due to Covid-19.

The tour had been due to start in April 2020, following the release of their seventh album Map of the Soul: 7, but following an initial temporary postponement, it has now been completely called off.

In a statement released on South Korean fan platform Weverse, the band's management Big Hit Music said: "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.

"Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned."

The planned tour was set to begin in Seoul, South Korea, and cover 39 shows across the U.S., Canada, England, Spain, The Netherlands, and Germany before finishing in Tokyo, Japan.

In the past year and a half, BTS has released a movie and performed online concerts for paying fans. BTS Map of the Soul ON:E, two pay-per-view virtual concerts in October 2020, were attended by 993,000 viewers across the world.

Big Hit Music said future plans for the seven-piece boyband may include more virtual concerts.

"We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," the label said.