NEWS Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits claims eighth week on top with Drill remix Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits claims an eighth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, enjoying a boost this week thanks to the release of a drill remix of the track featuring rappers Tion Wayne and Central Cee, remixed by London-based producer Fumez The Engineer.



In total, Bad Habits tallies up 11 million streams this week, and continues to lead on digital downloads too. With eight weeks at the top, Bad Habits now matches Ed’s run at the summit with 2019 Justin Bieber collaboration I Don’t Care.



Meanwhile, Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember climbs two to Number 3, becoming Becky’s second-highest charting single to date, and David Guetta’s third Top 3 hit of 2021.



Digga D scores the week’s highest new entry at Number 6 with Wasted ft. ArrDee, both rappers’ second UK Top 10.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Industry Baby by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow climbs four to Number 7 – Lil Nas X’s third Top 10 single and Jack Harlow’s first – while Talk About by Rain Radio & DJ Craig Gorman jumps five to Number 9. KSI’s Holiday rebounds two to Number 10.



Lots of singles reach brand new peaks this week: Tones & I’s Fly Away (11) which climbs eight, Doja Cat’s Need To Know (12) up nine, Anne-Marie & Little Mix’s Kiss My (Uh Oh) (14), Wizkid’s Essence ft. Tems (17) – which zooms 18 places following a new remix with Justin Bieber – and Mabel’s Let Them Know (19).



Rising rapper Sleepy Hallow jumps nine places to Number 21 with 2055, while Sigala & Rita Ora climb five to Number 23 with You For Me. Woman by Doja Cat enters the chart for the first time at Number 26.



Further down, Elton John & Dua Lipa debut at Number 33 with their mash-up collaboration Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) - the track is Elton’s first Top 40 single in 12 years, since his guest spot on Ironik’s Top 3 single Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) with Chip in 2009.



PinkPantheress’ brand new single Just For Me opens at Number 36, her second Top 40 single; and finally, Drive by Clean Bandit & Topic ft. Wes Nelson races 13 places to Number 40 to become Clean Bandit’s 13th Top 40, and both DJ Topic and Wes Nelson’s third.